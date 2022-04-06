TMS Ep144: Tata Neu, women's IPL, Q4 results, war crimes

Tata Group’s much-awaited super-app will finally be launched tomorrow. Tata Neu is bringing all the company’s digital services into one place -- heating up competition in the segment. But, even as Tatas firm up their strategy, one clear trend is emerging -- it is doubling down on its consumer-facing businesses. Like the super apps, women’s cricket too is seeing some action. Plans are now afoot for the launch of women’s from next year. Will it be able to draw crowd and sponsors? After the women’s IPL, let us move on to markets.

Against the backdrop of a tumultuous start to the year, India Inc’s March quarter results will start coming from next week. The earnings’ prospects have been shrouded by multiple global and domestic headwinds, especially the Ukraine-Russia war. But, can the industry deliver a surprise? Global markets have been on the edge since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, disturbed by the graphic images of deaths in Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital, the UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday said that reports raise disturbing questions of possible war crimes. But what qualifies as a war crime? Listen to this podcast to know.