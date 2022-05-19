TMS Ep175: IT pay hike, 5G & 6G launch, markets, Places of Worship Act

-
Amid the race to hire and retain talents, several information technology companies are outdoing each other in doling out attractive packages and bonuses. HCL has taken the lead by substantially increasing the fresher pay packages. TCS is giving double digit raises up to 25%. Will such hikes become the new norms?
Like the IT companies, the government too wants to raise the bar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is planning to launch 6G services by the end of this decade. But are we ready? The 5G launch still looks like a distant dream and a big chunk of the population is struggling with slow 4G speed.
Meanwhile, the shares of Bharti Airtel nosedived on Wednesday even after it posted more than two fold year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit. The sharp correction in equity markets has taken a toll on mid-and-small cap stocks that have underperformed their large-cap peers. From their lifetime peaks, broader indices have tumbled up to 20% as against a 13-14% slide in benchmarks. However, analysts expect these two segments to clock a sharp rebound once the dust around the near-term uncertainties settles, and economic growth prospects become clear.
After the markets and money, let us move on to the bustling lanes of Kashi -- which are believed to be older than history. But for the last few days, two religious places -- which existed next to each other for ages in one of its lanes – are in the news. A court has ordered a survey of Gyanvapi mosque after a petition claimed the presence of Hindu deities inside the mosque. The Muslim side has claimed protection under the Places of Worship Act, 1991. Let us know more about this law in this episode of the podcast.
