TMS Ep207: Nirmala Sitharaman, GST in 5 years, oil & gas stocks, Web 5.0

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep93: Netflix in India, PwC's Ranen Banerjee, markets, tax types
TMS Ep98: Economic Survey 2022, Air India, markets, income tax regimes
TMS Ep107: GDP growth, Manu Kumar Jain, markets, sin tax
TMS Ep141: Income tax changes, PLI challenges, markets, Bear Trap
TMS Ep139: UAE free-trade, Anshuman Magazine, ITC stock, drone-as-a-service
-
In the summer of 2019, when Nirmala Sitharaman took over as the country’s finance minister, little did she know that she would have to steer the economy through one of its worst phases. One after another, three waves of Covid-19 ravaged the country over the next two years. And now, a war in Eastern Europe has set the commodity prices on the boil. The finance minister can be forgiven for thinking that she just cannot seem to catch a break. In a freewheeling interview with Business Standard, the FM spoke on an array of topics, including why she sees better days ahead, and why spend on capital assets may be a better bet than sector-specific fiscal steps.
In the interview, finance minister Sitharaman called her experience as the chairperson of GST Council humbling. After the initial teething troubles, Goods and Services Tax (GST) completed five years last week. Our next report offers a peek into the journey so far.
Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj told Business Standard last week that recent tweaks in the GST regime might add Rs 15,000cr to government exchequer every year. Meanwhile, in another move to boost revenue, the government imposed windfall tax on gains made by domestic refiners. Index heavyweight RIL dropped over 7%, while other oil upstream and exploration-linked stocks slumped up to 15%. But should you buy these stocks on dips?
Ever wondered how difficult trading would have been before the advent of the internet? The internet, on its part, too has come a long way. Web 1.0 or the first generation of World Wide Web was like one-way traffic-- a read only format. Then came the current format called Web 2.0, in which we can read and communicate too. The upcoming web 3.0 -- which is still in making -- boasts of decentralisation as its bedrock. And now, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has announced Web 5.0. Let us find out more about it in this episode of the podcast.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU