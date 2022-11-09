TMS Ep299: Banking sector, Passenger aircraft, India Inc in Q2FY23, COP27
What's behind the optimism in India's banking sector? Can India build passenger planes like Boeing and Airbus? How did India Inc fare in Q2FY23? What is COP27? All answers here
Topics
COP27 | Indian banking sector | passenger aircraft
Indian banking sector has reasons to cheer. Commercial banks have clocked a combined profit of almost 60,000 crore rupees in the second quarter of this financial year. It was a 59 per cent jump from the year-ago period. And it was also the highest profit recorded by Indian banks in any quarter. There is optimism surrounding this sector? What are the reasons for this? And are there headwinds ahead?
It is not just banking. India’s aviation sector too is looking up. It is one of the fastest growing in the world. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will soon be manufacturing large passenger aircraft. It seems that the country’s aerospace industry could be on the cusp of a paradigm shift. So, will the dream of a Made-in-India passenger plane really take off?
The September quarter corporate earnings season is near its end with select pockets firmly outshining the weak global outlook, while others lagging behind. So how did India Inc. fare in Q2FY23 and what is the trajectory for the remaining two quarters of the fiscal year?
Can economies grow without disturbing the environment? Leaders of over 150 countries are currently camping in Sharm el Sheikh -- trying to find a way to strike the delicate balance. The world is becoming warmer, and attempts are being made to keep it below 1.5 degree Celsius by the end of the century. The outcome of the COP27 summit may well determine the future course of humanity. But what is COP27? Listen to this episode of the podcast to find out more.
