JUST IN
AAP MLAs hold crucial meeting ahead of Delhi MCD polls on December 4
AAP will never come to power so promise of freebies don't matter: Gadkari
Top headlines: New export clearence system, earthquake in Nepal, and more
Latest LIVE: 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; 6 dead, several injured
New CJI: Here are some significant cases Justice Chandrachud was part of
Indian Embassy in Qatar launches helpline for FIFA World Cup 2022 fans
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt across north India
PM to visit Indonesia, G20 to see formal announcement of India's presidency
19 Indian universities among top 200 in QS Asia Universities Ranking 2023
Delhi's air quality worsens, AQI in 'very poor'; Wednesday to be severe
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
AAP MLAs hold crucial meeting ahead of Delhi MCD polls on December 4
Business Standard

BJP core group meet at JP Nadda's residence to discuss Gujarat elections

The meeting at Nadda's residence was attended by Amit Shah, Bhupendra Patel, CR Patil, Mansukh Mandaviya, Purshottam Rupala, Ratnakar and B L Santosh

Topics
Jagat Prakash Nadda | Gujarat elections | Bharatiya Janata Party

ANI  General News 

BJP
Representative Image

The BJP core group meeting for the state of Gujarat took place at the residence of national president JP Nadda on Tuesday evening. The meeting went on for more than two hours.

This meeting is crucial before the central election committee meeting in the national capital at the party headquarters on Wednesday evening.

The meeting at Nadda's residence was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat state president CR Patil, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Purshottam Rupala, State General Secretary Ratnakar and BJP General Secretary Organisation B L Santosh.

Before this meeting on Tuesday evening, a meeting of some of the leaders including the CM and the state president also happened for over an hour at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The central election committee is likely to clear the names for the upcoming Gujarat elections happening in two phases: December 1, 2022, and December 5, 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 09:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU