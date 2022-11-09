BJP core group meet at JP Nadda's residence to discuss Gujarat elections

-
-
The BJP core group meeting for the state of Gujarat took place at the residence of national president JP Nadda on Tuesday evening. The meeting went on for more than two hours.
This meeting is crucial before the central election committee meeting in the national capital at the party headquarters on Wednesday evening.
The meeting at Nadda's residence was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat state president CR Patil, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Purshottam Rupala, State General Secretary Ratnakar and BJP General Secretary Organisation B L Santosh.
Before this meeting on Tuesday evening, a meeting of some of the leaders including the CM and the state president also happened for over an hour at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The central election committee is likely to clear the names for the upcoming Gujarat elections happening in two phases: December 1, 2022, and December 5, 2022.
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 09:55 IST
