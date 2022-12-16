TMS Ep326: Infosys turns 40, World Cup in Qatar, markets, flag meeting

“We don’t know if we are going to be there for the 50th anniversary of the company,” co-founder Nandan Nilekani said this at an event organised to mark the four decades of IT major on Wednesday. NR Narayana Murthy, who was also at the dais, echoed somewhat similar sentiments as the two founders wondered about the future course of the company -- its leadership, its talent management and the overall structure. So what are the major challenges that the tech major needs to address in the next 10 years?

Nandan Nilakni too advised against following the reverse discrimination. Moving on, with 70 games played and two left, the FIFA World Cup 2022, has reached the final lap. While the tournament in Qatar is being hailed for several firsts, it is also drawing criticism. The country’s treatment of migrant workers and corruption allegations are getting as much attention as the ongoing action in the field. So what makes this football world cup so unique? Debarghya Sanyal looks at the scorecards

It is not just Qatar. A lot has been happening in India’s media sector too. While ZEE and Sony are set to become a single entity in about six months, Adani Group has forayed in the sector with NDTV acquisition. Meanwhile, the sector, recently, received regulatory fillip from the government. But are these triggers enough to sustain the rally in related stocks? How should investors pick media- related stocks?

After the financial markets, let us shift our focus to the country’s security. An attempt by Chinese troops to transgress the Line of Control in Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh was foiled by Indian soldiers on December 9. But several troops from both sides were injured in the scuffle. Soon a flag meeting was called to bring the situation under control. But what is this meeting all about? And what happens in it? Let's understand in this episode of the podcast.