JUST IN
Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto launches vituperative personal tirade against PM Modi
US Senator wants 'robust discussion' with India on religious freedom
What is a flag meeting?
Kerala official suspended over derogatory remark against defence personnel
How James Webb revealed a bright, complex and element-filled early universe
CUET 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG on May 7, says NTA
PM Modi to visit Tripura on Sunday, inaugurate its first dental college
2 civilians killed, 1 injured as Army sentry opens fire in J-K's Rajouri
Lucknow and Varanasi among four UP cities to be spruced up for G20 events
Reports of pro-Marathi group damaging vehicle in Belagavi false, say police
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto launches vituperative personal tirade against PM Modi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

1971 Indo-Pak war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh

Vijay Diwas marks India's decisive victory over Pakistan which led to the liberation of Bangladesh

Topics
Vijay Diwas | Rajnath Singh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the foundation stone laying programme of the Brahmos missile manufacturing unit and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab, in Lucknow. (Photo: ANI)

The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity and justice over injustice, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday on the occasion of Vijay Diwas that marks India's decisive victory over Pakistan which led to the birth of Bangladesh.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also saluted the brave Indian Armed Forces whose valour led to the victory in the war.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, the Nation salutes the exemplary courage, bravery and sacrifice of India's Armed Forces. The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice. India is proud of its Armed Forces," Singh tweeted.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971, which paved the way for the birth of Bangladesh.

"On Vijay Divas, join the nation in saluting our brave Indian Armed Forces whose valour led to a decisive victory in the 1971 war. We will always be grateful for their service and sacrifices," Jaishankar tweeted.

Every year, India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to remember its historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande hosted an 'At Home' event on Thursday on the eve of the Vijay Diwas which was attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on vijay diwas

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 11:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU