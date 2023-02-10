TMS Ep366: Oil and gas, Ananya and Aryaman Birla, Mark Mobius, public float
Have India's oil and gas ambitions hit a tax wall? Ananya and Aryaman: Who are the new Birlas? What does Mark Mobius think of the Adani - Hindenburg saga? What is public or free float? Answers here
India appears set to overtake Germany and Japan to become the world’s third largest economy by the end of this decade. It is the world’s fastest growing major economy right now. But this rapid growth is not without a cost. India is the world’s third largest oil importer too. Oil is fuelling the growth but denting the exchequer. The government is now planning to almost double the crude oil refining capacity. But what are the challenges?
Windfall tax has also eaten into the profit of Reliance Industries. Meanwhile, India’s biggest company by market valuation has recently put in place a succession plan. India’s corporate empires are in the midst of transition. The Aditya Birla Group too has initiated a succession plan. Ananya Birla and Aryaman Birla, the two children of Kumar Mangalam Birla were recently inducted in the boards of group companies. So who are these new Birlas?
Meanwhile, stocks of Adani group are on a roller coaster ride since the release of Hindenburg report. Puneet Wadhwa caught up with market guru Mark Mobius, founder, Mobius Capital Partners LLP to know his views on the developments and on the Indian equity markets.
The brief rally in Adani Group stocks came to a halt on Thursday after index provider MSCI said that it will review free float status of the group’s listed companies. So what is a free float or public float, as it is also known. We find out in this episode of the podcast.
