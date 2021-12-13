TMS Ep62: Paytm, JioMart, Q&A with Marc Faber, long & short positions

-
-
Post a choppy IPO debut and subsequent hiccups in the secondary market, there is finally some good news for digital payment behemoth Paytm. It has received the RBI nod to operate as a scheduled payments bank. Paytm Payments Bank now has new opportunities to explore with its scheduled status, but FMCG distributors in the country are apparently losing ground to the organised B2B players. The apex body of distributors of FMCGs has issued a veiled threat recently saying they will disrupt supplies to kirana stores if FMCG companies don’t stop supplying products at lower prices to Reliance’s JioMart and other such players. JioMart’s B2B business model has created a dilemma for India’s FMCG companies who risk alienating the 4.5-lakh distributor community at the cost of the modern wholesalers. While B2B retail is poised for disruption, the Indian markets continue to be volatile.
Even as global equities trade mildly below their record peak levels, Indian equities have tumbled 10 per cent from their lifetime highs. This is the first noticeable correction in about 20 months, which was triggered amid expensive valuations and the re-emergence of a new coronavirus variant. While the near-term trajectory for Indian markets will be based on US Fed policy and economic data, due this week, the long-term direction will be guided by liquidity, commodity inflation and status of the pandemic. And as the world prepares to welcome 2022, Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa talked to Marc Faber, editor and publisher of ‘The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report’ on how investors should approach the financial markets next year, his investing strategies and the road ahead for Indian equities. If you believe Marc Faber, diversification should be your mantra for investments in 2022. You must have heard about long and short positions in the market. Do you know what exactly these terms mean? And how different are they from each other? Business Standard demystifies it for you in this podcast.
