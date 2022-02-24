LNG in post-Covid era: How global demand and supply will shape India market

The liquefied (LNG) market in India has been witnessing strong fluctuations, mostly owing to the impact of Covid-related restrictions in the economy on demand-supply dynamics.

Now, even as demand is bouncing back, strong geo-political movements could steer the price and supply of in either direction. India, which currently has accounting for barely 11 per cent of its energy basket, is aiming to increase it to 15 per cent. However, global price fluctuations and lack of robust infrastructure, coupled with a low demand from the electricity sector continue to be major hindrances.

Business Standard’s Shreya Jai spoke to Jean-Baptiste Dubreuil, senior analyst at the International Energy Agency, to understand the current market scenario, how India will drive the demand and what the country can expect with respect to supply and prices amid several risks, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

