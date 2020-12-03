Trump's biggest H-1B changes blocked: What it means for Indian techies

-
There is some good news for tens of thousands of Indian professionals and top American IT firms.
A US court has blocked two H-1B regulations proposed by the Trump administration to restrict the ability of American companies to hire foreign employees. The two rules were about - significantly hiking wages and restricting eligibility norms.
The US issues up to 85,000 H-1B visas each year. Usually, they're issued for three years and then renewable.Most of the nearly 600,000 H-1B visa holders are from India and China.
Listen to the podcast to find out the key aspects of the court order
