Trump's biggest H-1B changes blocked: What it means for Indian techies

A US court has blocked two H-1B regulations proposed by the Trump administration to restrict the ability of American companies to hire foreign employees. The two rules were about - significantly hiking wages and restricting eligibility norms.



The US issues up to 85,000 H-1B visas each year. Usually, they're issued for three years and then renewable.Most of the nearly 600,000 holders are from India and China.



Listen to the podcast to find out the key aspects of the court order



