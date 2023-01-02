JUST IN
Where is the National Monetisation Pipeline headed?

The govt's asset monetisation plan was on track last year as it surpassed its target in FY22. But what is the current situation like? Is the plan on track to meet the target in the current fiscal too?

Tushar Verma  |  New Delhi 

The government aims to garner Rs 1.75 trillion in divestment receipts in the current fiscal year

The government’s ambitious asset monetisation plan was on track last year as it surpassed its target in the fiscal year 2021-22. It reportedly collected Rs 1 trillion against the target of Rs 88,000 crore. But what is the current situation like? Is the plan on track to meet the target in the current fiscal too? Listen to this podcast to know more

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 07:00 IST
