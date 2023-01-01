Demand to exploration: Key warning signals for India's gas industry in 2023

It would be an understatement to say India is in trouble this year if liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices seesaw wildly between $10 per million British thermal units (mBtu) and $50 per mBtu, as they did in 2022. And, unlike oil, where the country has a cheap supply source in Russia, and other affordable sources in West Asia, there is none to supply the liquefied fuel to India at rates that consumers can afford. Yet India’s fertiliser and domestic city gas businesses are heavily dependent on natural gas supplies, and India’s 2070 net-zero climate change target is contingent on increasing gas as a fuel in the economy.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 20:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU