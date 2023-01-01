JUST IN
GST mop-up about Rs 1.5 trillion in Dec, third-highest ever: FinMin data
Demand to exploration: Key warning signals for India's gas industry in 2023
How financial reforms can quicken pace for India to become a $5-trn economy
Digital economy poised for strong 2023, says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
November exports to key markets bounce back after October dip
PM's vision for 2023 is mobile phone exports of Rs 1 trn: R Chandrasekhar
Petrol, diesel sales surge in Dec as economy picks up momentum, shows data
Railways rolls out energy efficiency plan to meet 2030 net-zero target
Govt lines up millet-centric activities as int'l year of millets kicks in
Russia's domination over Indian crude market will continue in 2023: Experts
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
How financial reforms can quicken pace for India to become a $5-trn economy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Demand to exploration: Key warning signals for India's gas industry in 2023

Consumers will be in trouble, given rising European demand from India's traditional suppliers, the absence of gas storage facilities and the lack of a clear LNG procurement strategy

Topics
oil and gas | Indian Economy | LNG

S Dinakar 

Energy, fuel, natural gas
Photo: Bloomberg

It would be an understatement to say India is in trouble this year if liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices seesaw wildly between $10 per million British thermal units (mBtu) and $50 per mBtu, as they did in 2022. And, unlike oil, where the country has a cheap supply source in Russia, and other affordable sources in West Asia, there is none to supply the liquefied fuel to India at rates that consumers can afford. Yet India’s fertiliser and domestic city gas businesses are heavily dependent on natural gas supplies, and India’s 2070 net-zero climate change target is contingent on increasing gas as a fuel in the economy.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on oil and gas

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 20:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU