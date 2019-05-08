JUST IN
Bad news for India engineers and IT professionals looking for US job

Arguing that foreigners hurt American workers by competing for jobs and driving down wages, the Trump administration has tighten the noose around the H-1B visa program.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

India is one of the biggest beneficiaries of H1B visas
 

The Trump administration is proposing a hike in the H-1B visa application fee to increase funding for the expansion of an apprentice programme, which trains American youths in technology related activities, Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta told US lawmakers.

Testifying before a Congressional committee on annual budget of the Department of Labour for the fiscal year 2020 beginning October 1, 2019, Acosta, however, did not give details of the proposed increase in H-1B filing fee and as to which categories of applicants it would be enforced on.

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 11:51 IST

