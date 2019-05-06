Podcast: When Trump shattered calm in global markets with tariff tweets

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the United States would raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 per cent this week, because trade talks are moving "too slowly".
The two sides have imposed tariffs on USD 360 billion in two-way trade since last year. But Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to a truce in December to refrain from further escalation.
As recently as last week, the US had depicted the trade talks as going well.
Listen to this podcast for more.
