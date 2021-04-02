Trump's H-1B ban expires: What this means for Indian IT professionals

-
-
Good news for tens of thousands of Indian coders and engineers! The US govt's decision to let the ban on foreign workers' visa lapse has come as a huge relief for thousands of Indian IT professionals.
Donald Trump in June last year issued a proclamation that suspended entry of many applicants for several temporary or non-immigrant visa categories, including H-1B. This was done to restrict the ability of American companies to hire foreign employees.
The US issues up to 85,000 H-1B visas each year. Most of the nearly 600,000 H-1B visa holders are from India and China.
