Who is Kamala Harris and why she is Biden's best bet for vice president?

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

Joe Biden with Kamala Harris in July 2019 during the Democartic primary contest. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday named Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president, his campaign told supporters in a text message.

Harris becomes the first Black woman on a major presidential ticket in US history and providing him with a partner well suited to go on the attack against Republican President Donald Trump.

Listen to the podcast to know who is Kamala Harris and what makes her a good choice for the campaign?
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 18:11 IST

