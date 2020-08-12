Who is Kamala Harris and why she is Biden's best bet for vice president?

-
ALSO READ
US Election: First presidential debate to be held in Cleveland on Sept 29
Republicans attack Biden on sexual assault charges; shake up Democrat camp
Joe Biden and India: Hindutva's chickens may come home to roost
Will not use power to pardon Trump or stop investigations if I win: Biden
Joe Biden's election campaign refers to Kashmir, Indian Muslims
-
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday named Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president, his campaign told supporters in a text message.
Harris becomes the first Black woman on a major presidential ticket in US history and providing him with a partner well suited to go on the attack against Republican President Donald Trump.
Listen to the podcast to know who is Kamala Harris and what makes her a good choice for the campaign?
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU