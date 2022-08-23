Are FMCG companies eyeing better margins ahead?

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep135: Inflation, Covid-induced changes, cement stocks, gig economy
TMS Ep137: Rupee-ruble trade, Sri Lanka, FMCG stocks, payment gateway
TMS Ep207: Nirmala Sitharaman, GST in 5 years, oil & gas stocks, Web 5.0
TMS Ep126: Economic challenges of UP & Punjab, DK Joshi, markets, CSR
TMS Ep174: Divestment, shrinkflation, Sanjiv Bajaj, total fertility rate
-
Prices of palm oil, wheat, edible oils and crude oil have corrected 20 to 50% in the past one month. This can largely be attributed to improved supply chain dynamics and tapered demand in global markets.
As supply issues recede, analysts expect commodity prices to cool off further in the coming months, providing margin relief to the consumer goods companies.
On their part, companies like Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries and Nestle India expect margin pressure to continue in the second quarter of this fiscal. But analysts expect a turnaround on a quarter-on-quarter basis from the second half of FY23.
FMCG majors may also halt their successive price hikes amid abating inflationary pressures. This, analysts say, will augur well for volume growth in the second half of this fiscal.
Nishit Master, portfolio manager, Axis Securities says fall in input costs to benefit in H2. Sustenance of volume growth a concern. Positive on Varun Beverages, HUL and ITC.
The festive season and normal monsoons are other triggers that are likely to boost consumption.
Sneha Poddar, AVP, Research Analyst, Broking & Distribution, MOFSL, says festive season, fall in input costs to aid demand, and 16% rainfall surplus to boost rural demand. Reversal in Ebitda margin likely in H2FY23.
According to a Nielsen IQ report, an 8% value growth in the first half of 2022 indicates a positive outlook for the current calendar year. It expects the FMCG sector to grow in double digits this year.
On the bourses, shares of HUL, Britannia, Tata Consumer Products, ITC, Colgate India, and Marico have surged up to 43% so far this year.
In comparison, the Nifty FMCG index has outperformed the benchmark indices, soaring over 14%.
The Nifty50 and the S&P BSE Sensex, on the other hand, have added 2% each, during the same period.
As regards today, crude oil prices, foreign inflows and rupee movement will continue to dictate the market trend. F&O expiry for August series and the upcoming Jackson Hole meeting will also be on investors’ mind.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU