Fewer IPOs in 2022: How long before the primary market revs up?

-
ALSO READ
Dreamfolks Services' downsized IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday
DreamFolks' IPO subscribed 1.96x on Day 1, retail portion booked 8x
DreamFolks Services IPO is open for subscription, should you Subscribe?
Dreamfolks' offer for sale subscribed 57 times on issue concluding day
DreamFolks Services' IPO subscribed 6.09 times on second day
-
Equity markets have been extremely volatile so far in 2022. Investors have found themselves torn between conflicting domestic and global economic outlook.
This mood has cast a spell on primary markets as well.
In the last 8 months, only 16 companies have tapped the primary markets via IPO route, raising around 40,300 crore rupees.
In comparison, data from PRIME Database suggests that 63 companies had raised a cumulative Rs 1.18 trillion via the IPO route in 2021.
Recently, online pharmacy PharmEasy withdrew its draft red herring prospectus filed with market regulator Sebi. It cited volatile market conditions and ‘strategic considerations’ as the reason for this withdrawal.
Besides, Dreamfolks Services, India’s largest airport service aggregator, too, had scaled back its issue size by 20% citing volatile market conditions.
According to Dara Kalyaniwala of Prabhudas Lilladher Capital Market, “The volatility in the secondary markets impacts issuer Company’s confidence, not only about the IPO sailing through, but also about the post listing response.”
That said, a meaningful revival of the primary markets, though some time away, may be driven by stable secondary market conditions amid better Q2FY23 results.
Investors will keenly watch inflation trajectory and actions of global central banks over the next few weeks.
On Thursday, the markets will reopen after a day’s holiday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, and will track global cues besides reacting to GDP data for the first quarter of the current fiscal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU