How can investors benefit from putting their money in silver?

-
ALSO READ
What is digital gold and what are pros and cons of investing in it?
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Top sectors to invest in 2022
Gold price today at Rs 47,380 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,850 a kg
Gold demand in India back to pre-Covid levels in September quarter: WGC
-
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund are tapping into the latent demand for silver investments, with the recent launch of their silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and fund of fund (FoF). Other fund houses like DSP, HDFC and Mirae Asset will soon come out with their offerings too. So, does an investment in silver bode well for the retail investor in current times? Analysts say yes, pointing to the metal’s low but positive correlation with equities. Chirag Mehta, senior fund manager-alternative investments at Quantum Mutual Fund, told Business Standard that around 70 per cent of silver’s usage comes from industrial applications. When economic growth is high, rising demand pushes its price up. So, while gold has a negative correlation with stocks, silver is more likely to work the other way around. While silver has declined 12.5% over the past year, experts expect it to begin performing again in the coming few months. The metal is trading at around Rs 60,000 per kg in key metro cities, but Naveen Mathur, director-commodities and currencies, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers told Business Standard that the metal could reach a price of around Rs 67,000 in the coming few months.
In the last decade, gold has definitely outperformed silver in terms of returns. So, experts suggest only considering silver investments as one option in a basket of commodities. For those considering investing only in silver, experts suggest having a 10-year plus horizon. Business Standard’s Sanjay Kumar Singh explains more. For those planning to invest in silver, you could benefit from an industrial upturn. One could allocate 5-10 per cent of the pro-cyclical component of their portfolio to it. Long-term investors should take the systematic investment plan (SIP) route to benefit from silver’s volatility.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU