Indigo Paints or Home First Finance, which IPO is a safe investment bet?

Investors are spoilt for choice as companies are flocking the primary market to materialise their listing plans to cash in on the boom in the secondary market. January, especially, is proving to be a busy month as the IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) closed for subscription today. The IPO of Indigo paints, however, opened today while that of Home first finance will open tomorrow. Confused about which one to subscribe and which to miss?
The price band of Indigo paints has been fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490 per share for the initial share sale. Mortgage financier Home First Finance Company has fixed a price band of Rs 517-518 a share for its initial share-sale.
Now, which one is better to subscribe to? In this podcast, Mr Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services and Mr. Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking discusses and compares the IPOs of Indigo Paints and Home First Finance
