Market Ahead, Sept 6: All you need to know before the Opening Bell

Top headlines--

>> Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari told Business Standard in an interview that he plans to relook at the financing models, and eyes raising Rs 85,000 crore through road asset monetisation over the next five to six years.

>> Amalgamation of 10 public sector banks likely to take place on April 1, 2020.

>> Finance ministry asks govt departments, PSUs to expedite capital expenditure.

Market cues ---

Investors may look at global developments to steer through the day. That apart, stock-specific action, oil price movement, and the Rupee's trajectory could influence investor sentiments.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the domestic indices on Friday, in-line with Asian peers.

Global equity welcomed the United States and China's decision to hold high-level talks early in October, raising hopes for substantial progress in de-escalating the long, bitter trade conflict between the two.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2%, Australian stocks gained 0.5%, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.3 %, and Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.6%.

During the overnight trade on Thursday, the Dow Jones added 1.4%, the S&P 500 climbed 1.3% and Nasdaq rose 1.75%.

Back home, Benchmark indices ended Thursday's session on a flat note. The S&P BSE Sensex lost 80 points or 0.22% to end at 36,644 level, while the Nifty50 settled at 10,848-mark, up 3 points or 0.03%

Stocks that will remain in focus--

>> Reliance Industries could show up-move today after it commercially launched Jio Fiber yesterday. In the welcome officer a Jio Fiber user gets TV, 4K set-top box, OTT app subscription and unlimited data and voice/video calling.

>> IDBI Mutual Fund moves Bombay High Court against cash-strapped DHFL

>> Adani Ports will open its equity shares buy-back today which will close on September 20.

Here is a stock recommendation by Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers --

The brokerage recommends buying ACC, for the target of Rs 1,508 with a stop loss of Rs 1,430.