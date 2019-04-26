Market Wrap, April 26: Sensex gains 336 pts; Nifty above 11,750

A late surge in the benchmark indices, lifted by gains in financials and metals, took Sensex nearly 300 points, up almost 1 per cent, higher and beyond the 11,750-mark after a rangebound morning trade.

The Sensex was up 336.47 points, or 0.87 per cent, at 39,067, with Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India among the top gainers. 12 of the 30 constitutents ended in the red while the rest 18 finished the day in the green.

Nifty50 too registered gain in the late hours to end at 11,755, up 113 points, or 0.9 per cent. About 1,085 shares advanced, 1,410 shares declined, and 153 shares remained unchanged.

On sectoral basis, only Auto, Media, and Nifty Realty indices ended in red. The biggets gainers were Nifty Metal, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Private Bank indices that rose 1.86 per cent, 1.53 per cent, and 1.46 per cent, respectively.

Among broader markets, slipped 66 points, or 0.44 per cent, to end at 15,064 while also closed in the red, down 25 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 14,813.38.

Maruti Suzuki India shares slipped 1 per cent to Rs 6,832.15 on the BSE after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the March quarter (Q4FY19).

GHCL rose 7.25 per cnt to Rs 259 on the back of heavy volumes after the company reported a healthy 44 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 119 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY19).

Shares of Tata Steel rallied almost 7 per cent to Rs 545 on the BSE after the company reported a better-than-expected consolidated net profit of Rs 2,295 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY19).