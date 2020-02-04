Market Wrap, Feb 4: Sensex skyrockets 917 pts, Nifty nears 12K

Recouping all its Budget day losses, equity market staged a stellar rebound on Tuesday with the benchmark indices settling over 2 per cent higher. Brisk buying was witnessed across-the-board. Further, recovery in global too boosted investor sentiment. Saturday fall was a knee-jerk reaction but as investors realised that the budget will aid in the long-term growth of the economy, the market picked up, analysts said.

The S&P BSE today added 917 points or 2.30 per cent to end at 40,789 levels. Barring HUL and Bajaj Auto, rest 28 stocks in the 30-share index ended in the green.



- up over 7 per cent emerged as the biggest gainer on the index after it announced Q3 results. Company on Tuesday climbed 9 per cent to Rs 1,288 on the BSE after the company posted a 12.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 470 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 (Q3FY20). Tata Group Company had registered a profit of Rs 416.crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the numbers grew 46 per cent.

ITC, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Steel were the other major gainers on the index.

On the NSE, the broader index closed at 11,980 levels, up 272 points or 2.32 per cent. Volatility index India VIX declined 9 per cent to 14.33 levels.

Sectorally, all the indices except media ended in the positive territory. The Nifty Media ended 0.9 per cent lower at 1,777.60 levels.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap index gained over 1 per cent to 6,631 levels while the Nifty Small Cap index climbed 2 per cent to 2,978-mark.

Shares of slipped 3 per cent to Rs 3,176, on the BSE on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the company reported 22 per cent decline in domestic two-wheelers sales for January. The stock has fallen 4 per cent from intra-day high level of Rs 3,313. At 01:45 pm, was the top loser among the S&P BSE stocks. In comparison, the benchmark index was up 2.1 per cent at 40,709 points.

State lender Tuesday reported a standlone net loss of Rs 492 crore in the December quarter of FY20 (Q3FY20) on account of higher provisions during the recently concluded quarter. However, the bank's asset quality improved on, both, yearly and sequential basis.

GLOBAL MARKETS

World bounced on Tuesday, with Chinese stocks reversing some of a previous coronavirus-related plunge amid official efforts to soothe nerves over the spreading outbreak, though sentiment remained fragile with oil near 13-month lows. MSCI’s main world index rose 0.4 per cent, led by gains in South Korea and Australia, the biggest leap in commodity-focused stocks in over three months.

The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.3 per cent, while the blue-chip CSI300 rebounded 2.6 per cent after a near 8 per cent slide on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.2 per cent.

In the commodity markets, oil futures staged a modest rebound. Brent crude added 0.8 per cent to $54.90 a barrel, while US crude gained 1.1 per cent to $50.67.