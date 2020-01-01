Market Wrap, Jan 1: CY20 see tepid start; Sensex up 52 pts

After a massive sell-off on Tuesday, Indian equities logged mild gains on Wednesday as trading sentiment remained subdued. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 52.28 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 41,306.02 level, while the broader Nifty50, on the NSE, ended at 12,189.70-mark, up 21.25 points or 0.17 per cent.

Among top performers, Power Grid, NTPC, Larsen and Toubro, and M&M gained up to 3 per cent on the Sensex, while Titan, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Steel closed the day as top laggards.

As for key sectoral indices, Nifty IT index advanced the most at close (up nearly 0.5 per cent), while Nifty Auto and private bank indices slipped 0.45 and 0.24 per cent, respectively.

The broader market, however, outperformed the frontline indices today. The S&P BSE small-cap index added 0.64 per cent to close at 13,786.69 level, while the S&P BSE mid-cap index edged 0.21 per cent higher to 14,998.63.

Stocks that actively traded today:

Shares of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) hit a new high of Rs 175, having been locked in the upper circuit band of 5 per cent on the BSE for the third straight day after the company commissioned 75 MW wind power project.

On the downside, shares of CSB Bank traded lower for the seventh straight day, down 4.4 per cent at Rs 206.95, on the BSE in the intra-day trade today. The Kerala-based bank hit its lowest value since it got listed at the bourses on December 4, 2019. At close, the stock was 4.55 per cent down at Rs 206.80.

That apart, shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis were locked in 10 per cent lower circuit at Rs 76 on the BSE on Wednesday amid report that the income tax (I-T) department found unaccounted cash during a search-and-survey operation last month.