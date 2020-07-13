Market Wrap, July 13: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The Indian on Monday climbed off the day's high but still ended in the positive territory, thanks to buying in Reliance Industries (RIL), IT and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 36,694, up 99 points, or 0.27 per cent having reclaimed the 37,000 levels earlier in the session. The broader Nifty50 index, meanwhile, ended above the crucial 10,800 mark at 10,815, up 47 points or 0.44 per cent. RIL rose over 3 per cent during the day and hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,947 on the BSE after it announced the sale of 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms to Qualcomm Ventures for Rs 730 crore. The stock ended at Rs 1,934, up 3 per cent.



Besides, IT stocks such as Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Infosys were among the top gainers on the BSE. On the other hand, financial counters such as Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, and HDFC ended as the biggest losers.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended flat at 13,403.74, up 0.05 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap index closed the day at 12,784, down 0.15 per cent.

Buzzing stocks

Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) hit an over 10-week high of Rs 2,274 on the BSE during the day after the company announced that its board will meet on July 21 to consider special interim dividend. The stock ended at Rs 2,264.70, up 1.84 per cent.

Shares of HDFC Bank ended over 2 per cent lower at Rs 1,080 on the BSE after a Bloomberg report alleged that the bank was probing allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operation.

Avenue Supermarts tumbled up to 6 per cent to Rs 2,182 on the BSE after the firm's consolidated net profit for the June quarter declined 87.61 per cent to Rs 40 crore compared to a profit of Rs 323 crore in the same quarter last year. The stock ended at Rs 2,232, down over 3.8 per cent.