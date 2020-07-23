Market Wrap, July 23: Here's all that happened in the markets today

After a one-day blip, the domestic equity market resumed rally and ended Thursday's session in the positive territory, supported by buying in select blue-chip counters such as Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), and HDFC Bank.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 269 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 38,140 levels while NSE's Nifty ended at 11,215, up 83 points or 0.74 per cent.

RIL’ market capitalisation (m-cap), including the partly paid shares, crossed the Rs 13.5 trillion mark after both the stocks hit their respective new highs on the BSE on Thursday. RIL fully-paid shares closed at Rs 2,060.65 apiece on the BSE. The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 2,079 in the intra-day deals. READ MORE

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended 1 per cent higher at 13,783 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index gained 0.61 per cent to 12,996 points.

Sectorally, barring Nifty IT, all the other indices on the NSE ended in the green. The Nifty Pharma index gained nearly 1.5 per cent to 10,322 while Nifty Auto ended at 7,301, up 1.35 per cent.