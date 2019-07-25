Market Wrap, July 25: Sensex, Nifty end lower; Tata Motors dips 5%

ended July Futures & Options (F&O) series below 38,000-mark at the S&P BSE Sensex and below 11,300 at the NSE Nifty50. Indices ended Thursday's volatile session in the red with corporate earnings and F&O contract expiry guiding the markets' trajectory throughout the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 37,831 level, down 17 points, or 0.04 per cent with Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, and Tata Steel being the top laggards. On the other hand, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were at the higher end of the spectrum. The broader Nifty50, too, shed 19 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 11,252 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap closed 73 points, or 0.53 per cent, higher at 13,783 levels, while the S&P BSE SmallCap slipped 12 points, or 0.09 per cent, to end at 13,031 levels.

Sectorally, most of the indices ended in the green barring auto, metal and public sector bank indices. Nifty Pharma index gained the most and ended the day with gains of 2.31 per cent, followed by Nifty Media index, up 1.14 per cent. On the contrary, Nifty Metal and Nifty PSB indices slipped 0.83 per cent each at close.



Shares of Tejas Networks plunged 14 per cent to Rs 111, also its all-time low on the BSE on Thursday, after it reported a sharp 87 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6 crore in June quarter (Q1FY20). The fall in profit came in on the back of weak revenue due to deferment of spending on government projects. The company had registered profit of Rs 45 crore in the year-ago period.



Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Pru) rallied 7 per cent to Rs 408 on the BSE on Thursday in an otherwise subdued market, after reporting 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in value of new business (VNB) at Rs 309 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY20).

The stock was 5 per cent away from its 52-week high level of Rs 428 touched on August 7, 2018 in intra-day trade.