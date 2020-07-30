Market Wrap,July 30: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic stock market ended Thursday's trade, the last day of the futures and options contracts (F&O) for the July series, in the red, mainly due to selling in the financial counters.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 335 points, or 0.88 per cent, to settle at 37,736 levels. IndusInd Bank (down over 5.6 per cent) ended as the biggest loser on the index while Sun Pharma (up nearly 3.5 per cent) emerged as the top gainer.

NSE's Nifty ended at 11,102, down 101 points, or 0.9 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, gained over 3 per cent to 24.90 levels.

Among individual stocks, HDFC ended nearly 4 per cent lower at Rs 1,811 on the BSE after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,051.52 crore for June quarter of FY21 (Q1FY21), clocking a 4.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) de-growth from Rs 3,203.1 crore-profit reported in Q1FY20.

BPCL slipped nearly 8 per cent to Rs 419 after the government for the third time extended the deadline for bidding for the privatisation of the oil refiner by two months to September 30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended 0.38 per cent lower to 13,710 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended at 12,916, down 56 points, or, 0.43 per cent.

On the sectoral front, barring Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma, all the other indices ended in the red.