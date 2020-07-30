National Education Policy 2020 unveiled. Time to buy related stocks?

The government has unveiled the National Education Policy 2020 that aims to overhaul the country's education system.

Announcing the changes, yesterday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said there are major changes in the pedagogical structure of curriculum with no rigid separation between streams. A few of the other reforms outlined in the new National Education Policy are: board exams to be made easier, curriculum to be reduced to core concepts, the 10+2 structure of school curricula to be replaced with a 5+3+3+4 structure, and medium of instruction up to class 5 in mother tongue ...