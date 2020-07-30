JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Fuel prices unchanged for fourth day in India over stability in oil market
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

National Education Policy 2020 unveiled. Time to buy related stocks?

Navneet Education's stock is set for a breakout above Rs 85. Check out the trading strategies for the other stocks in the education sector

Topics
New national education policy | New education policy | Education policy

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

The government has unveiled the National Education Policy 2020 that aims to overhaul the country's education system.

Announcing the changes, yesterday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said there are major changes in the pedagogical structure of curriculum with no rigid separation between streams. A few of the other reforms outlined in the new National Education Policy are: board exams to be made easier, curriculum to be reduced to core concepts, the 10+2 structure of school curricula to be replaced with a 5+3+3+4 structure, and medium of instruction up to class 5 in mother tongue ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 11:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU