Market Wrap, June 17: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Indian equity ended Wednesday's volatile session with slight cuts as investors remained cautious amid geo-political tensions between India and China at the Ladakh border.

Further, a steady rise in Covid-19 cases, both in India and globally, also dented investor sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 97 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 33,508 points. The index shot up to 33,934 and fell as much as 33,333 intra-day in wild swings. Auto major Maruti Suzuki India (up over 4 per cent) ended as the top gainer on the index. Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank were next on the gainers' list.

On the downside, HDFC, M&M, ITC, and Power Grid slipped up to 2 per cent.

NSE's Nifty50 index slipped below 9,900 levels to end at 9,881, down 33 points or 0.33 per cent. The index hit a high of 10,003 intra-day.

The trend among Nifty sectoral indices was mixed, with Nifty Financial Services index, down 0.8 per cent, bleeding the most. On the other hand, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media indices ended 0.8 and 1.7 per cent higher, respectively.

The broader market fared better than the benchmarks. The S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indexes were up 0.3 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.