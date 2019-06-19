Market Wrap, June 19: Sensex ends volatile session with minor gains

Benchmark indices ended Wednesday's volatile session little changed, as the last hour buying offset the sudden fall in benchmark indices.

The benchmark S&P closed at 39,113, up 66 points, or 0.17 per cent, with Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, NTPC, HDFC, and Powergrid pocketing the highest gains. ended absolutely flat at 11,691.

sectoral indices traded mixed. Realty gained the most 1.1 per cent, while Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto, down 1.6 and 1.1 per cent.

The broader market underperformed the benchmarks, with the settling 100 points, or 0.7 per cent, lower at 14,443, while the tumbled 194 points, or 1.37 per cent, to 13,919.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of Jet Airways (India) hit a fresh all-time low of Rs 28.60, down 29 per cent, in early morning trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday ahead of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hearing later in the day on insolvency plea filed by the lenders. The stock ended the day 18 per cent lower at Rs 33.10.



Shares of Jain Irrigation Systems (JISL) tanked 22 per cent to Rs 21.25 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday after rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) downgraded the company’s long-term issuer rating to ‘IND BBB’ from IND A-“ with negative outlook. By the end of the session, the stock had slid to 28.1 per cent lower at Rs 19.70.