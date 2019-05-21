Market Wrap, May 21: Sensex down 383 pts, Nifty at 11,709 in volatile trade

-

Benchmark indices ended around 1 per cent lower on Tuesday as the previous day's exit poll euphoria gave way to profit-booking by investors, including in some index heavweights.
The indices hit a record-high at opening, with the S&P BSE Sensex touching the 39,571.73-mark while Nifty reached 11,883.55 levels, before trimming gains in a volatile session that saw India VIX rise over 8 per cent.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day 383 points lower at 38,970, with Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel emerging as the top losers. Only three out of the 30 constituents of BSE ended the day in the green.
The broader Nifty50 also slipped 119 points to settle at 11,709. The market breadth remained in the favour of sellers with about 1,145 stocks declining and 609 stocks advancing on the NSE.
All the sectoral indices ended the day in red, with Nifty Auto and Nifty Media taking the biggest hits, down 2.52 per cent and 2.32 per cent, respectively.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index lost 0.84 per cent, or 124 points, to settle at 14,695, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index dipped 88 points, or 0.61 per cent, to rule at 14,293.
BUZZING STOCKS
Bajaj Finance entered the elite club of companies with a market capitalisation (market-cap) of Rs 2 trillion after the company's stock price hit a new high on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday. The stock hit a new high of Rs 3,485, up 2.3 per cent on the BSE. At 09:53 am; Bajaj Finance's market-cap stood at Rs 2.01 trillion, the exchange data shows.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares slipped 8 per cent to Rs 1,525 on the BSE in the early morning trade on Tuesday after it reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 152 crore in March quarter (Q4FY19). The drug firm had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 228 crore in the year-ago quarter
