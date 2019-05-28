Market Wrap, May 28: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Benchmark indices ended Tuesday's volatile session with marginal gains, to close in the green and at record levels for the third consecutive session.

The indices were either flat or in the red for majority of the day, but were pulled up by a buying spree in the last half an hour.

The S&P settled 66 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,750 levels, with YES Bank, Coal India, Infosys, Powergrid, and Vedanta being the top gainers. Out of the 30 BSE constituents, 17 ended the day with losses.

The broader index Nifty50 index ended the day at 11,929 levels, up 4 points or 0.03 per cent. The market breadth remained in favour of buyers. About 961 shares advanced and 793 stocks declined on the NSE.

Seven sectoral indices were in the red by the end of today's session. PSU Bank took the deepest cut, down 0.7 per cent, while Media and Nifty IT indices gained almost 2 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

In the broader market, the was trading 13 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 15,127 while the was trading at 15,020, up 61 points or 0.41 per cent.

BUZZING STOCKS

Shares of aviation were in focus with InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, hitting a new high of Rs 1,716, up 3 per cent, on the BSE in Tuesday's early morning trade, after its quarterly profit surged five-fold in March quarter (Q4FY19). However, the stock ended the session with losses, down 0.2 per cent at Rs 1,659.10.

Shares of Natco Pharma hit a new low of Rs 482, down 8 per cent on the BSE in early morning trade, after the company reported a decline in net profit for the second consecutive quarter, due to lower revenue growth The stock, however, recovered the losses to finish with 1 per cent gain at Rs 530.50