Market Wrap, Oct 12: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Paring the day's gains, the benchmark indices ended flat with a positive bias on Monday as the government's stimulus measures to boost demand failed to cheer investors. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the government's two-pronged move to boost capital expenditure and stimulate consumer demand.



The S&P BSE Sensex ended 84 points, or 0.21 per cent higher at 40,594 levels while NSE's Nifty settled at 11,931, up 17 points, or 0.14 per cent. In the early trade, Nifty had reclaimed the crucial 12,000 levels. The volatility index, India VIX, gained over 3.6 per cent to 21.12 levels.



In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index slipped 0.48 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended 0.4 per cent lower.



Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty IT gained the most - up 1.67% to 22,202 levels while Nifty Pharma index rose nearly 1 per cent.



Among individual stocks, Vedanta tanked 21 per cent to Rs 97 on the BSE after the company announced the failure of delisting offer as the promoters failed to garner the required number of shares.



Shares of Shilpa Medicare ended nearly 9 per cent lower at Rs 498 on the BSE after the US health regulator issued a warning letter to the company’s Jadcherla formulations facility in Telangana.



Global markets



Global stocks hit five-week highs on Monday led by China’s post-holiday surge as investors bet on a steady recovery for the world’s no. 2 economy, but worries about rising Covid-19 infections capped gains in Europe and the United States.



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 per cent to 2-1/2-year highs, buoyed by a 3 per cent gain in



Chinese blue chips and a 2.2 per cent rise by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index.



In commodities, oil prices.