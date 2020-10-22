Market Wrap, Oct 22: Here's all that happened in the markets today

-
-
The domestic equity market ended Thursday's volatile session in the red, dragged by banks, and information technology (IT) stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 149 points, or 0.37 per cent lower at 40,558 levels while NSE's Nifty50 index slipped 41 points, or 0.35 per cent to 11,896 levels. IndusInd Bank (down 3 per cent) was the top Sensex loser, followed by ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Titan Company. On the other hand, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on the index.
The Nifty sectoral indices were largely in the red, with the Nifty Pharma index, down nearly 1 per cent, leading the list of losers.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index gained 0.54 per cent to 14,888 levels and the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended 0.85 per cent higher at 15,028 points.
In the earnings corner, two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,193.7 crore for the July-September quarter of FY21 (Q2FY21), down 21.6 per cent, from a profit of Rs 1,523.7 crore in the year-ago period.
Sequentially, however, the profit surged 202 per cent from Rs 395.51 crore posted in the June quarter of FY21.
In other major development, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala bought additional shares in pharmaceutical companies Lupin and Jubilant Life Sciences, along with Agro Tech Foods and NCC during Q2FY21.
In Tata Motors, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has picked 1.29 per cent stake.
Global markets
World shares slid to a two-week low on Thursday, and oil steadied after another heavy fall, as a surge in global Covid-19 cases and fractious US stimulus talks kept financial markets cautious.
In the currency markets, the dollar was a modest 0.1 per cent higher against the yen at 104.66, while the euro’s dip saw it notch down 0.12 per cent to $1.1847.
Gold eased as the dollar edged up.
