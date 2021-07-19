Market Wrap Podcast, July 19: Here's all that happened in the markets today

It was a manic Monday for investors on Dalal Street as the worst global stock rout in 18 months wiped off Rs 1.2 trillion of their wealth and pushed Sensex and Nifty over 1 per cent lower.

Financials were the worst drags with HDFC twins leading the losers' pack. Sensex declined 587 points to 52,553 and Nifty shed 171 points to end at 15,752. It was the worst fall by the benchmark indices in nearly three months.

Only four of the 30 stocks in the Sensex pack ended in the green, with HDFC Bank as the worst performer as it missed Street's earnings estimates for the June quarter. The stock tanked 3 per cent to Rs 1471. IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank were other top losers.

Sectorally, only pharma and realty stocks showed some strength. Nifty Realty gained 0.43% and Nifty Pharma 0.24%. Nifty Private Bank index witnessed heavy profit-taking as the index slipped over 2%. Metals too took a beating with the index down over 1.3%.

The resilience continued in the smallcap space. Nifty Smallcap defying overall market mood as it gained 0.03%.

On the stock-specific front, shares of Clean Science Technology after listing at 98 per cent premium over issue price faced selling pressure. It ended the day lower by 11% over its listing price of Rs 1,784. GR Infraprojects, another firm that debuted today rose 108% over the issue price. It had listed at a premium of 103% over Rs 837 per share.

Shares of Adani Group stocks hogged the limelight with all five stocks ending in the red after junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary told the Parliament that Sebi and customs authorities are investigating some Adani Group companies for non-compliance of rules. The group companies declined up to 4%.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel wiped off early gains to end 3% and 0.50% lower after the Supreme Court reserved judgment in the AGR case, suggesting it may allow DoT to re-calculate the amount due by the telcos.

Shares of Larsen Toubro had hit a new high of Rs 1,638.65 in intra-day on winning new orders but failed to hold gains and ended 0.62% down.

Going into trade on Tuesday, global cues will be on investor radar along with quarterly earnings. In early trade, Street may react to HCL Tech's Q1 numbers besides 33 companies are set to report their Q1 results including Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Network 18 Media and Shya Metaliks. The action could be leaner in the market as investors may choose to remain on the sidelines ahead of the holiday on Wednesday.

In the primary market, the IPO by Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem was subscribed 14 times by Day 2. The issue closes on Tuesday.

Globally, US equity futures fell, indicating a weak Wall Street start. And stocks in Europe were headed for a seven-week low as the spread of the delta variant around the world threatens the global economic recovery. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.6% and the MSCI World index fell 0.6%.

In the commodities market, Brent was down $2.01, or 2.7% at $71.58 after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, sparking concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections rise in many countries.