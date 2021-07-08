Market Wrap Podcast, July 8: Here's all that happened in the markets today

Indian equities were caught in the global wildfire as growing anxiety that the spread of Covid-19 variants will knock back growth reversed the recent rally. With fresh virus waves hitting Asian and European countries, global bankers seem unconvinced about a smooth economic recovery.

The Bank of Japan, for instance, is expected to slash this fiscal year's economic growth forecast in its fresh quarterly projections due out next week, as another state of emergency for Tokyo could dent consumption.

Meanwhile, minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting, revealed overnight, showed that Fed officials weren't ready to communicate a schedule for scaling back their bond-buying program, due to high uncertainty over the course of the recovery.

Given these developments, contracts on the the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell 1 per cent today while pan-Euro STOXX 600 index tumbled 1.2 per cent with declines led by cyclically-sensitive banks and commodities firms.

In Asia, Hang Seng tanked 3 per cent, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.2 per cent and the MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 1.6 per cent. Losses in Japan, South Korea, and China were limited up to 1 per cent.

Back home, the frontline S&P BSE Sensex ended 486 points down at 52,569 levels while the broader Nifty50 defended the psychological zone of 15,700 to end at 15,728 level, down 152 points.

The broader markets, however, remained relatively resilient to the fall as the BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap indices slipped 0.37 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively.

Among these, shares of Tasty Bite Eatables hit a record high, crossing the Rs 20,000 mark at Rs 21,470 after surging 19 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday.

The stock of the packaged foods company surpassed its previous high of Rs 19,519, touched on July 6, 2021. Moreover, in the past three weeks, the stock has outperformed the market and has rallied 40 per cent, as compared to a 1.2 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

That apart, shares of Tide Water Oil (India) surged for the seventh straight day and were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 15,954 on the BSE. The stock continued its northward movement after the company announced stock split and bonus issue plan on May 26.

Sectorally, all but the IT index closed in the red with the Nifty Metal and PSU Bank indices leading the list of losers, down over 2 per cent each, followed by the Nifty Bank index, down 1.4 per cent. The Nifty IT index was up 0.05 per cent.

Shares of TCS ended 0.5 per cent down ahead of the company's June quarter results. Analysts expect the company to post PAT growth of 30-36 per cent and revenue growth of 19-20 per cent, on a yearly basis, led by a low base of last year, strong seasonality, digital traction and ramp-up of deals.

Primary market developments:

Despite a weakness in the secondary market, investor participation remained healthy in the primary market. The initial public offers of GR Infra and Clean Science have been subscribed 5x and 4x, respectively so far on Day 2.

Meanwhile, food delivery major Zomato has priced its initial public offer (IPO) at Rs 72-76 per equity share. The offer will open on July 14 and close on July 16.

At the top end of the price band, the company could raise Rs 9,375 crore and is valued at Rs 64,365 crore. Zomato's is the largest IPO in 16 months after SBI Cards which raised Rs 10,355 crore.