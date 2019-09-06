Market Wrap, Sept 06: Sensex surges 337 points; Maruti jumps 4%

Headlines

>> stage smart recovery, Sensex surges 337 points;

>> Unhappy over 100% FDI in mining, coal workers to strike on 24 Sep;

>> Finance Ministry against IOC acquiring govt stake in the BPCL, as per reports.

And, now the in detail.

Equity benchmarks settled with nearly a per cent gain on Friday amid buying in industry heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (RIL), Axis Bank, Maruti, Infosys and HDFC Bank. That apart, positive global cues, too, boosted investor sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 337 points or 0.92 per cent to close at 36,982, with Tech Mahindra (up around 4 per cent) being the top gainer and YES Bank (down nearly 2 per cent) the worst performer.

On NSE, the frontline index Nifty50 settled at 10,946, up 98 points or 0.91 per cent.

Volatility index India VIX slipped nearly 7 per cent to end at 16.08 levels.

On a weekly basis, Sensex lost 0.94 per cent while NSE's Nifty50 index dropped 0.69 per cent.

On the sectoral front, auto stocks rallied the most, followed by metal and media stocks. The Nifty Auto index ended at 7,102 levels, up over 2.61 per cent.

Market breadth remained in favour of advances as out of 2,658 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,583 advanced and 921 declined while 154 scrips remained unchanged.

In the global markets, Asian stocks gained, joining a global trend as investors took heart from firm US economic data plans hopes a meeting between US and Chinese negotiators next month signals an easing in trade tensions.