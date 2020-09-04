Market Wrap, Sept 4: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The Indian ended over 1.5 per cent lower on Friday amid across-the-board sell-off. The volatility index, India VIX, rose over 7 per cent to 21.95 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 634 points, or 1.63 per cent, to settle at 38,357 levels. Of 30 constituents, 29 declined and just one advanced. Axis Bank (down 4 per cent) ended as the biggest loser on the index. On the other hand, Maruti ended as the only gainer (up nearly 2 cent).

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC, ICICI Bank, and Infosys were the major contributors to the Sensex's loss.

NSE's Nifty ended at 11,334, down 194 points or 1.68 per cent.

On a weekly basis, Sensex declined 2.8 per cent while NSE slipped 2.69 per cent.

All the Nifty sectoral indices were painted red, led by Nifty Metal, which slipped 3 per cent to 2,451 levels. Nifty Bank dipped over 2 per cent to 23,011.50 levels, with all the 12 constituents declining.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index fell 1.74 per cent to 14,817 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index fell over 1 per cent to 14,603 points.

Buzzing stocks

Shares of Vodafone Idea (VIL) hit a 15-month high of Rs 13.45 during the session on the BSE ahead of the company's board meeting later in the day to consider fund raising plan. The stock, however, ended at Rs 12.01 on the BSE, down over 4 per cent.



Granules India hit an all-time high of Rs 350 during the session, up 8 per cent. The stock settled at Rs 346, up nearly 6.5 per cent.

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen rallied 9 per cent to hit a high of Rs 749 on the BSE in the intra-day session after the company announced that its board has approved Rs 1,000 crore fund raising plans. The stock ended at Rs 703.40, up over 2 per cent.