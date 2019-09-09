Market Wrap, Sept 9: Sensex surges 164 pts, Nifty ends at 11,003

Extending their gains for the second straight day, equity benchmark indices ended in the positive territory on Monday led by buying in counters such as HDFC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), ICICI Bank, Maruti and Bajaj Finance.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 164 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 37,145.45, with YES Bank (up over 4 per cent) being the top gainer and HCL Tech (down 1.50 per cent) the worst performer.

On NSE, the Nifty50 index reclaimed the crucial 11,000 level to settle at 11,003.05, up 57 points or 0.52 per cent. Out of 50 constituents, 35 advanced while 15 declined.

Volatility index India VIX slipped around 3 per cent to settle at 15.79.

Market breadth was in favour of the bulls as out of 2,719 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,602 advanced, 935 declined while 182 remained unchanged.

In the broader market, the S&P MidCap index surged 130 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 13,495 levels, and the S&P BSE SmallCap ended at 12,709.96, up 115 points or 0.92 per cent.

On the sectoral front, all the indices on NSE, except Nifty IT index ended in the red. PSU bank stocks gained the most, followed by private bank and auto counters. The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.61 per cent to settle at 2,419.70.

Among individual stocks, Dilip Buildcon zoomed 11 per cent to end at Rs 425.25 apiece on the BSE. The company has recently signed deal to sell 100 per cent equity in five Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects to Cube Infra. Equitas Holdings ended over 6 per cent lower at Rs 108.55 apiece after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) denied to extend deadline for its subsidiary Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB), to get listed at the bourses.

DHFL gained over 5 per cent to Rs 49 after it paid the entire pending amount to DSP Mutual Fund.