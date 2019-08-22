JUST IN
Sebi eases FPI norms: Here are the key takeaways from the meeting

Sebi said FPIs would no longer be required to meet the 'broad-basing' criteria, under which at least 20 investors were required to establish a fund. Listen to this podcast for more

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ajay Tyagi, chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) during a press conference in Mumbai
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday eased the regulatory and compliance framework for foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in a bid to boost investments and expedite the registration process for FPIs.

Sebi also simplified KYC requirements for them and permitted them to carry out off-market transfer of securities. This is a much-needed boost to the FPI route, which had been languishing on account of multiple issues in the past few months

However, the easing of FPI norms comes at a time when overseas investors have pulled out over $3 billion from the domestic markets since the Union Budget. Listen to this podcast for more

