Should investors be worried about the recent correction?
BSE Sensex and Nifty indices came within a striking distance of hitting fresh life-time highs last week. With no triggers on the domestic front, will markets enter a long-drawn consolidation phase?
Moving on to financial markets, frontline BSE Sensex and Nifty indices came within a striking distance of hitting fresh life-time highs last week, but fell short owing to selling pressure at higher levels. With no triggers on the domestic front, will markets enter a long-drawn consolidation phase? This podcast delves into the market mood.
