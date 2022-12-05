Will RBI play spoilsport or cheer the bull party?

Experts are also calling for a comprehensive review of cybersecurity guidelines. Moving on, equity have started the last month of 2022 at record high levels as renewed buying by FIIs, and hopes of moderation in rate hikes boosted sentiment. With the US Fed chief striking a dovish tone last week, all eyes are on the RBI this week. This podcast delves into what the expect from the central bank, and what other key factors will guide the trading week.