JUST IN
Street Signs: Likely shift to broader market, PVC pipe firms to gain & more
Average SIP ticket size shrinks 23% in over 3 years despite rising inflows
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund: An outperformer in hybrid category
Listed real estate majors home in on market-share gains, price hikes
FPIs turn net buyers in November, invest Rs 36,329 cr in equities
Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms climb Rs 1.15 trn; RIL biggest winner
NSE launches new Nifty Bharat Bond Index: Check details here
Busy buying: FPIs bet big on India and Asia in November, shows data
Sensex, Nifty snap eight-day winning streak ahead of US jobs data
Bajaj Hindustan Sugar zooms 20% on payment of entire overdues
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Business Standard

Will RBI play spoilsport or cheer the bull party?

Equity markets have started the last month of 2022 at record high levels as renewed buying by FIIs, and hopes of moderation in rate hikes boosted sentiment. What factors will guide this trading week?

Topics
Indian equity market | FIIs | RBI Policy

Rex Cano  |  New Delhi 

stock markets

ALSO READ

What drove the bull run in the markets last week?

Will strong FII flows reduce rate hike fears this week?

TMS Ep222: Bull run returns, gender pay gap in sports, US Fed meeting, I2U2

When will FIIs return to Indian shores?

Explained: What are RBI's new norms for digital lending in India?

    • Experts are also calling for a comprehensive review of cybersecurity guidelines. Moving on, equity markets have started the last month of 2022 at record high levels as renewed buying by FIIs, and hopes of moderation in rate hikes boosted sentiment. With the US Fed chief striking a dovish tone last week, all eyes are on the RBI this week. This podcast delves into what the markets expect from the central bank, and what other key factors will guide the trading week.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 07:00 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .