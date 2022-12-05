Will RBI play spoilsport or cheer the bull party?
Equity markets have started the last month of 2022 at record high levels as renewed buying by FIIs, and hopes of moderation in rate hikes boosted sentiment. What factors will guide this trading week?
Topics
Indian equity market | FIIs | RBI Policy
https://mybs.in/2b2pjYY
What drove the bull run in the markets last week?
Will strong FII flows reduce rate hike fears this week?
TMS Ep222: Bull run returns, gender pay gap in sports, US Fed meeting, I2U2
When will FIIs return to Indian shores?
Explained: What are RBI's new norms for digital lending in India?
Experts are also calling for a comprehensive review of cybersecurity guidelines. Moving on, equity markets have started the last month of 2022 at record high levels as renewed buying by FIIs, and hopes of moderation in rate hikes boosted sentiment. With the US Fed chief striking a dovish tone last week, all eyes are on the RBI this week. This podcast delves into what the markets expect from the central bank, and what other key factors will guide the trading week.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU