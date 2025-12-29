Monday, December 29, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Real estate development by Rajasthan govt to hurt Aravallis more: Congress

Real estate development by Rajasthan govt to hurt Aravallis more: Congress

Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh said this is being done against the recommendations of the Forest Survey of India

Congress, Congress flag

Congress has been strongly opposed to the redefinition of the Aravallis. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Monday claimed that not just mining, but the real estate development that is being opened up by the double-engine government will cause further havoc in an "already devastated" ecosystem of the Aravallis.
 
Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh said this is being done against the recommendations of the Forest Survey of India.
 
"As the nation awaits the Supreme Court's latest directives on the Aravallis, here is more evidence of how the new definition of the Aravallis will cause further havoc in an already devastated ecosystem.
 
"It is not just mining but real estate development that is being opened up by the double-engine sarkar in New Delhi-Jaipur against the recommendations of the Forest Survey of India," Ramesh said in a post on X.
 
 
The Congress has been strongly opposed to the redefinition of the Aravallis and has raised concerns over it, claiming that this will lead to destroying the hills by opening them to mining, real estate and other projects.

Also Read

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Mumbai civic polls: Shiv Sena-BJP talks near final; Congress-VBA join hands

MGNREGA, VB-G RAM G

Centre 'attempting to dilute' MGNREGA, alleges Congress veteran A K Antony

Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress Foundation Day: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi attend flag hoisting ceremony

Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh questions environment minister over Aravalli redefinition

Sam Pitroda, Sam, Pitroda

Pitroda exposed Cong's link to anti-India global nexus: BJP on Rahul's trip

 
The opposition party claimed that more than 90 per cent of the Aravallis will not be protected under the redefinition of the hills and will open them up for mining and other activities. Following a row over the issue, the Centre issued directions to states for a complete ban on granting new mining leases within the mountain range.
 
Amid the row over the definition of the Aravalli hills approved by it, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue and is slated to hear the matter on Monday.
 
The top court on November 20 had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and banned the grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until experts' reports are out.
 
The apex court had accepted the recommendations of a committee of the MoEF&CC (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) on the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges to protect the world's oldest mountain system.
 
The committee recommended that "Aravalli Hill" be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and an "Aravalli Range" will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

The economics and art of giving: TN elections may revive freebie debatepremium

Suresh Khanna, UP finance minister

Expect our state's share in tax devolution to rise to 20%: UP FM Khannapremium

Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Elections and diplomacy set to shape New Delhi's packed 2026 calendarpremium

STALIN, BANERJEE, RIYAS, GOGOI

Beyond legacy, towards power as heirs vie for votes in state electionspremium

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti, other leaders under house arrest ahead of students' protest

Topics : Congress Real Estate Aravalli hills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAakash Shah Choice Broking Stocks RecommendationsMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon