Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / TMC hits back at Amit Shah, says BJP won't cross 50 seats in Bengal polls

TMC hits back at Amit Shah, says BJP won't cross 50 seats in Bengal polls

Addressing a press conference, Shah had claimed that the BJP would form the next government in the state with a "two-thirds majority in 2026"

Bratya Basu

Shah will keep coming and going like a tourist. Such visits will serve no purpose: Bratya Basu (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of peddling falsehoods and making baseless claims about securing a two-thirds majority in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Senior TMC leader and state education minister Bratya Basu told reporters that Shah's remarks were based on hollow assertions and claimed that the BJP would not even cross the 50-seat mark in the polls.

"Shah will keep coming and going like a tourist. Such visits will serve no purpose," Basu said on the sidelines of a programme.

"The BJP will not even cross the 50-mark in the assembly polls and suffer a humiliating defeat," Basu claimed.

 

Addressing a press conference here, Shah claimed that the BJP would form the next government in the state with a "two-thirds majority in 2026".

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah to hold series of organisational meetings on 2nd day of Bengal visit

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

I am secular in true sense, appeasement charge is wrong: Mamata Banerjee

Voters at a polling station in Agartala on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Bengal SIR hearings disrupted in Hooghly after TMC MLA stages protest

Kapil Sibal, Kapil

Kapil Sibal criticises govt over deaths of 33 BLOs during SIR exercise

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah on day-long visit to Assam; to inaugurate projects, address rally

"We will not only identify infiltrators, but we'll also drive them out. Bengal will have a new BJP government after April 15, 2026, as people have made up their minds," he said.

TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar also dismissed Shah's assertion that the BJP does not engage in temple-based polarising politics.

"Everyone knows the BJP campaigned on temple-masjid politics in both the 2019 and 2024 elections. This brand of politics will again be rejected by the people of Bengal," Majumdar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BJP Flag, BJP

TN under grip of alcohol; violent crimes against women on rise: BJP

Congress, Congress flag

Real estate development by Rajasthan govt to hurt Aravallis more: Congress

Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar, mumbai civic polls

Ajit Pawar announces NCP reunion with Sharad Pawar faction for civic polls

MK Stalin, Stalin

The economics and art of giving: TN elections may revive freebie debatepremium

Suresh Khanna, UP finance minister

Expect our state's share in tax devolution to rise to 20%: UP FM Khannapremium

Topics : Amit Shah All India Trinamool Congress West Bengal West Bengal Assembly polls TMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon