TN under grip of alcohol; violent crimes against women on rise: BJP

Tamil Nadu is caught in the grip of intoxication under this TASMAC model government, and violent crimes against women are increasing day by day, the BJP state president said

BJP president said, the DMK government, which organises Victorious Tamil woman' events glorifying women achievers, should feel ashamed. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Violent crimes against women and girls were increasing by the day as Tamil Nadu has come under the grip of alcohol, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran alleged on Monday.

Expressing shock over an alleged sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl by an intoxicated youth near Kulithalai in Karur district, he said women and girls were falling victims to youngsters who were coming under the influence of alcohol.

The news that a youth, in a drunken state, sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl who was playing, is heartbreaking. As a father, I cannot digest this incident. I pray to God that the affected child recovers with full mental and physical health, Nagenthran said in a post on the social media platform X'.

 

Tamil Nadu is caught in the grip of intoxication under this TASMAC model government, and violent crimes against women are increasing day by day, the BJP president said, ridiculing Chief Minister M K Stalin's often quoted Dravidian model government remark.

Criticising the Chief Minister on his claim of creating a drug-free Tamil Nadu, the BJP president said, the DMK government, which organises Victorious Tamil woman' events glorifying women achievers, should feel ashamed that women are not safe under its rule."  He called upon the state government to take deterrent action on the culprit for heinous crime on a minor girl and said, if the DMK fails to mercilessly punish the culprit, then justice will prevail through people's mandate in the Assembly election next year.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

