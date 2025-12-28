Sunday, December 28, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre 'attempting to dilute' MGNREGA, alleges Congress veteran A K Antony

Centre 'attempting to dilute' MGNREGA, alleges Congress veteran A K Antony

He alleged that it is a clear evidence of an attack on social justice, and called for a strong protest through Gandhian methods against such moves

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Last Updated : Dec 28 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Veteran Congress leader A K Antony on Sunday accused the Centre of "attempting to dilute" the basic principles of MGNREGA and gradually dismantle the programme. 
He alleged that it is a clear evidence of an attack on social justice, and called for a strong protest through Gandhian methods against such moves. 
Antony was speaking after hoisting the party flag at the KPCC office here and receiving a guard of honour from Seva Dal volunteers as part of the celebrations marking the 141st foundation day of the Indian National Congress. 
According to the former Defence Minister, the present situation in the country is not conducive to celebrate the Congress foundation day, and it is time to reflect on Gandhian methods of struggle to strongly protest nationwide and to protect India. 
 
Those at the Centre are attempting to glorify Godse instead of Gandhiji and are dividing the people instead of following the Gandhian path. 

He further alleged that a regime which considers Savarkar as a national leader is denying fundamental rights, freedom and equality, and is tearing apart the Constitution. 
Antony charged the Centre with "attempting to dilute" the basic principles of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and gradually dismantle the programme. 
He also released the book “A K Antony: A Golden Presence in Politics”, written by B S Balachandran, by handing over the first copy to Cherian Philip. 
Foundation Day celebrations of the Congress party were organised across the state with party flag hoisting under the leadership of DCC, Block and Mandalam committees. 
Later, Antony cut a cake along with senior leaders including Deepa Das Munshi, V M Sudheeran and KPCC office-bearers to mark his birthday. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 28 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

