Home / Politics / Amit Shah chairs meeting of BJP MLAs, MPs in Kolkata ahead of 2026 polls

Amit Shah chairs meeting of BJP MLAs, MPs in Kolkata ahead of 2026 polls

Amit Shah is visiting the state and holding a series of meetings with party leaders as part of the BJP's organisational outreach

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo:PTI)

ANI Politics
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and MPs in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Senior party leaders, including BJP legislators and Members of Parliament from the state, attended the meeting. Party sources said the discussions focused on organisational matters and the political situation in West Bengal.

Amit Shah is visiting the state and holding a series of meetings with party leaders as part of the BJP's organisational outreach.

Meanwhile, as the political battle intensifies in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday traded sharp barbs.

 

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to West Bengal to kickstart the BJP's poll campaign, launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, saying that "fear and corruption" have become the identity of the state for the last 14 years while questioning her stance on alleged infiltration of illegal immigrants in the state. He also accused her government of refusing to provide land for border fencing.

Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah said, "Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, development in West Bengal has stopped. All Modi-led schemes have become victims of the toll syndicate here. Fear and corruption have become West Bengal's identity for the last 14 years."

"After April 15, 2026, when the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will start the revival of Bengal's heritage and culture. This 'Banga Bhoomi' holds great importance for us because the BJP was formed by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was a big leader from here," he added.

Shah said infiltration has stopped in Tripura and Assam, but continues in West Bengal, claiming that Mamata Banerjee wants it to continue for political purposes, which he said was "to expand her vote bank".

Amit Shah further said that people in West Bengal have resolved to elect a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the forthcoming assembly elections, which will revive the state's legacy while focusing on development and 'Gareeb Kalyan' (welfare of the poor).

While Union Minister Shah maintained that infiltration through West Bengal's border was a national security issue, Mamata Banerjee struck back and said, "They say that immigrants only come from Bengal. If that's the case, then did you attack Pahalgam? Who was behind the incident that happened in Delhi? Corrupt BJP party. They are harassing people in the name of SIR Only you and your son will eat, and we will be lectured.

"The Special Intensive Revision of the voter list and the influx of immigrants in West Bengal have become heated issues, likely to be turned into planks in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

