Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Don't interfere in our state's affairs: Shivakumar to Kerala CM Vijayan

Don't interfere in our state's affairs: Shivakumar to Kerala CM Vijayan

In a Facebook post, Vijayan referred to the reported bulldozing of Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout, where Muslim families had been living for many years

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday advised Kerala Chief Minister not to interfere in Karnataka's affairs with regard to an anti-encroachment drive in North Bengaluru.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday strongly criticised the reported demolition of Muslim residential areas in Karnataka's capital, calling the action shocking and painful.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan referred to the reported bulldozing of Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout, where Muslim families had been living for many years.

It is all a political statement. Without knowing the facts, Pinarayi should not interfere in our state's affairs. These are all political gimmicks at the time of the elections, Shivakumar, who is also Congress state president, told reporters here.

 

He said it was unfortunate that senior leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan commented on the matter without knowing the facts of the issues in Bengaluru.

Also Read

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Cong leader held for sharing AI image of Kerala CM with gold theft accused

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Goa, Karnataka, Jharkhand from Dec 27-30

Embassy group

Karnataka HC stays ED action against Embassy Group chairman in PMLA case

VV Rajesh, BJP major, Kerala

VV Rajesh elected as BJP's first mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Congress leader booked for sharing Kerala CM's AI-generated image

Some people had encroached. It's a waste dump site. It was a quarry pit. It is a very dangerous place. A lot of health hazard is there and they (slum dwellers) illegally tried to occupy. It's land grabbing. Our government and the local MLA said this is very dangerous, the Deputy CM said.

He emphasised that the Congress government in Karnataka knows humanity and will give an alternative space as per the rules to the eligible people. According to him, the slum dwellers came and captured the land overnight. Barring a few, most of the encroachers are outsiders.

Asking Vijayan not to interfere in such affairs, Shivakumar said the Congress government knows Bengaluru well, and it does not want to entertain the slum created by land mafias.

We tried to protect our land, and we are ready to give houses to those who are eligible, under the Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana. Our Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I have directed officers to submit a report, which they did. Our leaders from Kerala have also spoken to me, the Deputy CM said.

He clarified that no bulldozers were used in it. Instead, the government tried to protect the public place, which is in the heart of the City. We can't encourage slums like this. It is a site meant for waste management, Shivakumar said.

He added that he would give a reply to the Kerala Chief Minister and would send him and also to the Congress leaders a report. According to him, slum clearance was a routine exercise.

It is a routine thing that takes place in Bengaluru. You know that Bengaluru is not like Mumbai or any other city. We don't have many slums in Bengaluru, and we don't want to create slums in Bengaluru, he underlined.

Shivakumar said the place where the slum had come up falls under the Byatarayanapura Assembly segment, represented by the Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

The Deputy CM said Gowda is a very learned senior leader of the Congress party and the government, who was aware of the fact, and he was the one who directed officers not to allow any land grab attempts.

No one should come and put up huts there. It is not a question of minorities or other people. We don't want to hurt anyone but if anyone wants land and are eligible, we will definitely give houses, Shivakumar explained. He also said that the Congress government has planned lakhs of houses in the city.

Our CM and our Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan are in talks with the officers to find out how to rehabilitate them. Only genuine will be rehabilitated, not those who try to occupy government land without any reason, the Congress state chief said.

Shivakumar said the land in question was notified nine years ago for solid waste management, where people built slums in the quarry pit overnight.

In his post, the Kerala Chief Minister said the incident reflected a form of minority-targeting politics seen earlier in North India and warned that such practices were now spreading to the South.

He alleged that entire families were forced out of their homes in harsh winter conditions and pushed onto the streets, leaving them with no choice but to flee.

Vijayan expressed surprise that what he described as "bulldozer justice" was carried out under a Congress-led government in Karnataka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

yearender lead image

Politics@2025: Fault lines & turning points, the moments that shaped Indiapremium

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray, Raj Thackeray

BMC polls: Sena (UBT), MNS locked in deadlock over couple of seats

Congress, Congress flag

Congress gambit to go solo in BMC polls reshapes Oppn contest in Mumbai

Congress, Congress flag

No link between PM's 'global talk, local walk' on environment: Congress

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray, Raj Thackeray

What split the Thackerays? Inside the feud that broke the Shiv Sena

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan D K Shivakumar Kerala Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon